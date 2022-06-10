The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
News Metro/State Politics

Police called to Kim Foxx’s house in domestic dispute

No one was arrested after Foxx’s husband, Kelley Foxx, called 911 in the June 4 incident.

By  Tom SchubaAndy Grimm and Matthew Hendricksen
   
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The husband of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called police to the couple’s home in suburban Flossmoor last week, claiming the county’s top prosecutor slapped him during an argument, according to a police report released Friday.

Foxx denied the allegation, and no arrests were made in the incident, which took place after her husband Kelley Foxx called 911 around 10 p.m. on June 4 to report “a domestic with his wife,” according to a Flossmoor Police report released in response to a public records request made by the Sun-Times.

When police arrived, Kelley Foxx alleged that his wife had “gotten physical” and “got mad about something,” according to the report.

Kelley Foxx told police Kim Fox had demanded he leave the house, grabbed him by the collar and blocked him from leaving a bathroom. He alleged that after his wife knocked a video game controller out of his hand, she slapped him on the left cheek, the report states. The officer who responded to the scene said he was unable to identify any marks “to support his claim of being struck.”

Kim Foxx denied hitting her husband, admitting only that “she did put her hands on him but it was only to help guide him out of the house,” the report states.

“Kimberly expressed that she felt Kelley called police only to hurt her,” the officer wrote. Foxx is the county’s top law enforcement official whose office is responsible for reviewing cases of alleged domestic violence.

Asked if he felt safe in the house, Kelley Foxx told the officer “he just wanted someone to understand what is happening here.”

“She can’t come in my personal space and put her hands on me,” Kelley Foxx said, according to the report.

Police said it was the first time they had been dispatched to the home and the couple told officers “things have never been physical” during their more than 20 years together.

“Neither Kimberly nor Kelley chose to leave the home for the evening,” the report stated.

The officer concluded: “I did not see any evidence to support an arrest in this incident.”

Police did not release video of the call, though the report notes the responding officers had activated their body-worn cameras when they arrived at the house.

Kim Foxx declined an interview request. But through a spokeswoman, she and her husband released a joint statement Friday saying, “This is a personal family matter, and we ask that you provide our family with respect and privacy.”

