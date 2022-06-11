The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 11, 2022
5 shot in Gresham drive-by: police and fire officials

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Officers investigate where five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting June 11, 2022 in the 8600 block of South Damen Avenue.

Mary Norkol/Sun-Times

Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Gresham on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The wounded were in an alley in the 8600 block of South Damen Avenue about 3:20 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, police said.

Among the victims:

  • A male, whose age was unknown, who suffered gunshot wounds to his body and was listed in critical condition, officials said.
  • A 42-year-old man shot multiple times in the body, who was in fair condition, police said.
  • A third man, 24, shot in the left leg and foot, in good condition, police said.
  • A fourth man, 39, shot in the foot and reportedly in good condition, authorities said.

Police say all four men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A fifth person, whose age and gender and condition weren’t immediately available, was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, according to fire officials.

Area detectives were investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

