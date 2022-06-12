The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Chicago police officer wounded in Englewood shootout released from hospital

Officer Erik Moreno and two other uniformed officers tried to make a traffic stop in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street when he was shot in the torso and arm and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-but-stable condition.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Erik Moreno is saluted by fellow Chicago police officers as he leaves the University of Chicago Medical Center on Sunday. Moreno was released after about a week in the hospital. He had been shot during a traffic stop earlier this month.

A Chicago police officer seriously wounded in a shootout during a traffic stop in Englewood last weekend was released from the University of Chicago Medical Center Sunday.

Officer Erik Moreno left the hospital Sunday afternoon — exactly a week after he was shot — in a wheelchair and with a black sling on his arm. Dozens of officers who had gathered to greet him applauded as he appeared, then saluted as he was wheeled past.

Moreno was among three uniformed officers attempting to make a traffic stop in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street when he was shot in the torso and arm and rushed to the U of C hospital in serious-but-stable condition.

A suspect who police say opened fire on the officers was at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, reportedly in critical condition.

Moreno is the second wounded officer to be released from the University of Chicago this week. Officer Fernanda Ballesteros was released from the South Side hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the shoulder while trying to conduct a traffic stop in the6100 block of South Paulina Street days earlier.

Ballesteros encouraged Moreno shortly after he was shot. “To my fellow brother in blue who was recently injured in the line of duty: Don’t ever feel alone because you have a whole line of support from the blue family that wishes you a speedy recovery,” she said.

A round of applause greeted Chicago Police Officer Erik Moreno on Sunday as he left the University of Chicago Medical Center.

