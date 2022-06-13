Authorities identify man, 75, struck and killed by driver in North Center

Authorities have released the name of a man struck and killed by a driver Sunday evening while he crossed a road in the North Center neighborhood.

Peter Paquette, 75, was in a crosswalk at Irving Park Road near Hoyne Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound driver, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Paramedics responded to Paquette around 5:15 p.m. and took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results released Monday found he died of injuries from the accident.

The driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old man, was cited for striking a pedestrian in the roadway and driving without insurance.

