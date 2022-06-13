1 dead in crash with semi on Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue

A person died in a crash involving a semitrailer Monday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes, the state police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two westbound lanes were closed while state police investigated the crash. Additional details were not released.
The Latest
In a 2021 tweet for which he has apologized, community activist Ja’Mal Green declared: “Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship.” Now, Green wants to bring an “end to her mayorship” by running for the office himself, for the second time.
The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.
MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday.
Kathy Salvi’s campaign appears to have the fund-raising edge in the GOP’s U.S. Senate primary with more than $300,000 raised. Robert “Bobby” Piton is her closest fund-raising competitor, with $168,510 raised.