Monday, June 13, 2022
1 dead in crash with semi on Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes, state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person died in a crash involving a semitrailer Monday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes, the state police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two westbound lanes were closed while state police investigated the crash. Additional details were not released.

