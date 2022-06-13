1 dead in crash with semi on Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue

A man died in a crash involving a semitrailer Monday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes, the state police said. Edgar Cruz Isidro, 36, of Berwyn was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Two westbound lanes were closed while state police investigated the crash.
