The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

1 dead in crash with semi on Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue

The two-vehicle crash happened Monday in the westbound lanes, state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead in crash with semi on Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue
Seven children and one adult were injured in a rollover crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates.

Sun-Times file photo

A man died in a crash involving a semitrailer Monday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes, the state police said. Edgar Cruz Isidro, 36, of Berwyn was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Two westbound lanes were closed while state police investigated the crash.

Next Up In News
Pay up, Cook County orders homeowners after Sun-Times exposed wrongful property tax breaks
Multiple people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
Highland Park residents sorting through emotions, counting blessings three days after parade shooting
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should we press charges against dogs’ kidnapper?
The two pets were recovered after someone drove them to the wilderness and abandoned them, and it’s obvious who did it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A 58th-floor condo at Water Tower Place, 180 E. Pearson St., that owners Barbara Kaplan Israel and Martin Israel are trying to sell for $3.3 million was among the properties the Sun-Times has reported had a much lower tax bill because of errors by the Cook County assessor’s office. The Israels have agreed to repay $67,197, including interest, for the senior citizen tax freeze they claimed in 2018 and 2019 that the assessor’s office determined they didn’t qualify for.
The Watchdogs
Pay up, Cook County orders homeowners after Sun-Times exposed wrongful property tax breaks
After Sun-Times reports exposed questionable tax breaks, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi tells four people to pay a total of $254,298 for years of tax breaks they shouldn’t have gotten.
By Tim Novak and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
Film_Review___The_Sea_Beast.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Sea Beast’: An orphan joins monster hunters in rousing animated adventure
Suitable for young and old, the Netflix saga thrills and never dumbs itself down.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
Frank Nazar motions to his family Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel with 1st-round picks
Korchinski, the seventh overall pick, is a puck-moving offensive defenseman. Nazar, the 13th pick, is a dynamic-skating center. Rinzel, the 25th pick, is a long-term project defenseman.
By Ben Pope
 
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.
Crime
Multiple people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Three of the victims were hospitalized in good condition, and one is in serious condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 