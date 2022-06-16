Child in critical condition after being struck by driver in Lawndale
The boy, 5 or 6 years old, was hit by a driver Thursday morning at 16th Street and Christiana Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A young child was struck by a driver in Lawndale Thursday morning and hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The boy, 5 or 6 years old, was hit by a driver around 10 a.m. at 16th Street and Christiana Avenue, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.
Paramedics took him in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Merritt said.
Chicago police said they were called to scene for an accident but could not immediately provide more information.
