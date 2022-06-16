The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Child in critical condition after being struck by driver in Lawndale

The boy, 5 or 6 years old, was hit by a driver Thursday morning at 16th Street and Christiana Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Child in critical condition after being struck by driver in Lawndale
A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A young child was struck by a driver in Lawndale Thursday morning and hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The boy, 5 or 6 years old, was hit by a driver around 10 a.m. at 16th Street and Christiana Avenue, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

Paramedics took him in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Merritt said.

Chicago police said they were called to scene for an accident but could not immediately provide more information.

Next Up In News
Police arrest 3 on gun charges at large gathering at 31st Street Beach
Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds
5 killed, 6 wounded in shootings Wednesday including 14-year-old boy
Chicago breaks heat record Wednesday
1-year-old boy falls from third-floor window in Englewood, critically hurt
Black Death bacterial plague that devastated 14th century Europe traced to a lake in Central Asia
The Latest
Beyonce has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop on July 29.
Music
Beyoncé announces new album, ‘Renaissance,’ set for July release
Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.
By Associated Press
 
A Chicago police car.
News
Police arrest 3 on gun charges at large gathering at 31st Street Beach
The gathering was relatively peaceful compared with other recent unsanctioned gatherings at North Avenue Beach, where partygoers pelted glass bottles at officers in May, and Millennium Park, where a teenager was shot and killed near The Bean.
By David Struett
 
EJE_EventChorus_061522__1_.png
Events
The Environmental Justice Exchange: Living Around Chicago’s Industrial Corridors
Our host, Brett Chase, was joined for a live digital discussion on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Watch the conversation to learn about how community organizers are fighting pollution near industrial corridors on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Elise Malary was reported missing March 11 and found dead six days later.
News
Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds
Malary’s disappearance on March 11 sparked a massive search for the 31-year-old, who was hailed as a pillar of Chicago’s transgender and queer communities.
By David Struett
 
Lucas Giolito took the loss in Game 2 of the ALDS the last time he pitched in Houston.
White Sox
White Sox, Lucas Giolito brace for Astros
“We’ve got a real test in Houston,” manager Tony La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 