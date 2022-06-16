Boy, 11, killed by hit-and-run driver in Lawndale — third child killed by drivers in Chicago this month

An 11-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in Lawndale —the third child fatally struck by drivers in Chicago this month.

Jalon James was crossing 16th Street from the mouth of one alley to another, between Homan and Christiana avenues, when the driver struck him at 10:20 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounce dead, police said.

Police did not release a description of the driver or the vehicle.

The child lived less than a block away from the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Two other children have been killed by drivers in Chicago in the last two weeks.

On June 9, 3-year-old Lily Grace died after she was run over by a semi driver in Uptown. She was riding in her mother’s bike carrier and fell under the wheels of the truck.

On June 2, a 2-year-old Rafi Cardenas was struck and killed by a driver while riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square.

