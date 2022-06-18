2 dead in Eisenhower Expressway crash

Two Chicago residents were killed early Saturday after their vehicle hit a pole on the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near the Austin neighborhood
About 3:20 a.m. Shevonsa Kearney, 41, and Latony Wilson, 39, were both ejected from their vehicle after it struck a guardrail and then a pole on Interstate 290 just east of Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for about six hours.
Illinois State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.
The Latest
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.
Things with the Cubs are so bad, so bleak, so broken. Why are fans going to Wrigley Field and partaking in a grand fiasco?
We also pitted Cubs manager David Ross against Sox manager Tony La Russa — why not? — and asked voters to pick the most important thing when attending a baseball game.
On April 13, Andrew Poturalski and his wife Haley welcomed their first child, a son named Morrison John. The Poturalski family has taken to calling the newborn MoJo, and the Wolves haven’t lost a game he’s attended at Allstate Arena since he entered the world.
Celebrate Father’s Day with a ballgame and see if your old man can answer these questions.