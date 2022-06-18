The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
2 dead in Eisenhower Expressway crash

The crash happened Saturday morning in the westbound lanes.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of an I-290 crash on June 18.

Two Chicago residents were killed early Saturday after their vehicle hit a pole on the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near the Austin neighborhood

About 3:20 a.m. Shevonsa Kearney, 41, and Latony Wilson, 39, were both ejected from their vehicle after it struck a guardrail and then a pole on Interstate 290 just east of Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for about six hours.

Illinois State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

