The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 2, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Work beginning on new parking garage for O’Hare’s international terminal

The six-story garage is part of a billion-dollar makeover of the terminal.

By Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE Work beginning on new parking garage for O’Hare’s international terminal
A rendering of the new parking garage being built at O’Hare Airport’s international terminal.

A rendering of the new parking garage being built at O’Hare Airport’s international terminal.

Chicago Department of Aviation

A $1 billion expansion and renovation of O’Hare Airport’s international terminal is continuing, as construction begins on a new parking garage.

The six-story garage, opening sometime in 2024, will hold twice as many vehicles as the 900-spot surface lot it replaces. It also will have charging stations for electric vehicles.

A ceremony to mark the occasion was held Thursday at the building, officially known as Terminal 5.

“These construction projects admittedly create disruptions to airport operations, but they are essential to providing safe, secure and passenger-friendly facilities well in the future,” CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee was quoted as saying in a news release.

A rendering of the expanded international terminal at O’Hare Airport.

A rendering of the expanded international terminal at O’Hare Airport. The extension is set to open in this fall.

Chicago Department of Aviation

Parts of the expanded terminal will open this fall, with renovations wrapping up next year. The expansion will dramatically extend the terminal, adding a lot more distance for dropping off and picking up passengers. Entry and exit from the terminal area also will be improved.

It’s all part of O’Hare 21, an $8.5 billion revamp of the entire airport.

Construction on the Terminal 5 garage means the surface lot, officially Lot D, will be closed in phases. Other parking options include the main O’Hare parking garage; visitors then can use the People Mover to reach Terminal 5. Drivers waiting to pick up arriving passengers also can wait in the free cell phone lot nearby, at 560 N. Bessie Coleman Drive.

The international terminal is being extended as part of a $1 billion rehab of the facility

Construction work as seen in November at O’Hare Airport’s international terminal. A $1 billion rehab of the facility will enlarge the terminal, and also includes a new parking garage.

Chicago Department of Aviation

Next Up In News
Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting
Boston Consulting Group signs big Fulton Market lease
AIDS Garden Chicago dedicated along lakefront to honor those who died from disease
U.S. marshal, K-9 dog shot while serving arrest warrant on Northwest Side
My opponent is a fiend who likes Joe Biden
Sun-Times names Jennifer Kho executive editor
The Latest
Dave (left) and Joey Landreth of The Landreth Bros.
Summer Guide
Summer Guide: Back on track emotionally and musically, The Bros. Landreth return to the road with a new album in tow
The duo created have just released a new album “Come Morning,” a collection of 10 songs in which they tackle past demons and process heartbreaking losses and challenges ideas.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, in Park Manor June 2, 2022.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting
About 5 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_105994543.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Are the Sky’s offensive struggles something to be concerned about?
The Sky (5-3) are converting 30.6% of their threes, the team’s lowest mark under coach/GM James Wade’s tenure
By Annie Costabile
 
A rendering of the building planned at 360 N. Green St., looking southwest.
Business
Boston Consulting Group signs big Fulton Market lease
The deal for 250,000 square feet certifies Fulton Market’s emergence as a prime destination for corporations.
By David Roeder
 
Jaye Ladymore as Ellen Fields and Christopher Kale Jones as John Putnam in Chicago Shakespeare’s world premiere production of “It Came From Outer Space.”&nbsp;
Theater
Summer Guide: ‘It Came from Outer Space’ musical, inspired by cult classic film, touches on timely topics 70 years later
Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, the musical theater team behind the hit show “Murder for Two,” transform the film, which was based on a Ray Bradbury story, into a new stage musical.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 