Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Firefighters raise L train car to rescue man underneath

The man was talking and alert when paramedics brought him to Stroger Hospital, officials said.

By  David Struett
   
Firefighters rescued a man from under a CTA Green Line train on the West Side Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the train near the Laramie stop around 2:30 p.m. and used jacks to raise the car several inches and pull the man out, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. It was unclear how he got there.

The man was talking and alert when paramedics brought him to Stroger Hospital. His condition wasn’t made available.

“He’s very lucky man,” Langford said.

