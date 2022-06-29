Firefighters raise L train car to rescue man underneath

Firefighters rescued a man from under a CTA Green Line train on the West Side Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the train near the Laramie stop around 2:30 p.m. and used jacks to raise the car several inches and pull the man out, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. It was unclear how he got there.

The man was talking and alert when paramedics brought him to Stroger Hospital. His condition wasn’t made available.

“He’s very lucky man,” Langford said.

