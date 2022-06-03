Driver strikes and kills 2-year-old riding mini scooter in Lincoln Square
The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue Thursday when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said.
A driver struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening.
The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said.
The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead that evening, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The driver, a 24-year-old woman, has not been issued citations, police said. The investigation remained open.
