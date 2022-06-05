Driver hospitalized after striking CTA bus on Far South Side
A woman, 26, was going south near the 11200 block of South Torrence Avenue about 9:15 p.m. when she struck the bus as it was exiting the terminal.
A driver was hospitalized after striking a CTA bus Saturday night on the Far South Side.
A woman, 26, was driving south near the 11200 block of South Torrence Avenue about 9:15 p.m. when she struck the bus as it was exiting the terminal, Chicago police said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for multiple injuries, police said, adding that she was reportedly in good condition.
No further details were immediately available.
