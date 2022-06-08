$20 million modernization project will expand The Ark’s West Rogers Park location

A $20 million expansion at The Ark in West Rogers Park means the social service agency will be able to help about 1,000 more clients a year.

The modernization at the agency’s North California Avenue location also means they will better meet the needs of existing clients — especially critical now, as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers and inflation drives up living costs. said Marna Goldwin, CEO of The Ark.

“Over the past half century, The Ark has built an incredible legacy of caring for the Jewish community and of treating those in need with the utmost respect, compassion and dignity,” Goldwin said.

The West Rogers Park facility has been The Ark’s primary location for 30 years. The project will increase its size by 60%.

The Ark’s new food pantry in West Ridge will be four times its current capacity. The Ark

The location has closed during construction, which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023. Until then, clients can use The Ark location in Northbrook, 3100 Dundee Road.

Among the updates to the West Rogers Park facility are an expanded kosher food pantry, quadruple the size of the current one. There also will be dedicated space for the facility’s mental health programs. And the pharmacy will be moved to the first floor, making the overall building more accessible for clients.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday.