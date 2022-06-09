3-year-old girl dies after mom’s bicycle hit by semi in Uptown

A 3-year-old girl riding with her mother died after a semi hit their bike in Uptown and dragged the child, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The bicycle was traveling the same direction as the truck in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue, near Winthrop Avenue, when the mother apparently lost control and collided with the semi’s cab, Chicago police said in a statement.

The girl was in a child carrier seat, according to police. She became caught under the semi and was dragged, CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.

Police said the bike fell to the ground and the girl was hit by the truck.

Paramedics responded at 8:15 a.m. and took the girl to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Langford said.

The mother was uninjured, police and Langford said.

Last week, a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver while riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Park.

