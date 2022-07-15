The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Man dead, 3-year-old boy among 3 others hurt in traffic crash near O’Hare Airport

About 9:35 p.m., the driver of a Honda civic failed to stop at a red light and attempted to make a left turn in the 4300 block of Mannheim Road when it was struck by “multiple vehicles which were traveling across the path of the civic.”

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was dead and a 3-year-old boy was among three others hurt Thursday night in a traffic crash near O’Hare International Airport.

About 9:35 p.m., the driver of a Honda civic failed to stop at a red light and attempted to make a left turn in the 4300 block of Mannheim Road when it was struck by “multiple vehicles which were traveling across the path of the civic,” Chicago police said.

A passenger in the civic, a 30-year-old man, suffered trauma to his body and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A 59-year-old man who was driving the civic was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with injuries to his body, police said.

A man and a 3-year-old boy who were in another vehicle were taken to Lutheran with minor injuries, authorities said. They were both listed in good condition.

Citations were issued as detectives continued to investigate.

