Chicago cop shot, paralyzed after breaking up fight while off duty released from hospital

As bagpipes played, the Chicago police officer shot last week after breaking up a fight was released from the hospital Friday afternoon, wheeled through two rows of fellow officers saluting their colleague.

Daniel Golden, left paralyzed by the shooting last week outside a bar in Beverly, was rolled out of Christ Medical Center to cheers and applause.

“Our family is humbled by all the love and support from the South Side, CPD, CFD and from people all over the country,” said Patrick Golden, Daniel Golden’s father, who was alongside his son as the officer was loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a rehabilitation center.

About 100 police officers, family, friends, doctors, nurses and community members gathered outside the hospital to show their support for Golden, a U.S. Army veteran, who comes from a family of cops.

Golden was off duty when he was shot early Saturday after a fight spilled out of Sean’s Rhino Bar & Grill, 10330 S. Western Ave. He was doing what he could to keep people apart, Asst. State’s Atty. James Murphy said in court earlier this week. Golden even had stopped someone from chasing the man who minutes later grabbed a gun and fired off 19 rounds.

One of those bullets hit Golden “dead center in the back,” slicing through his spine and lung and lodging close to his heart, Murphy said. He is paralyzed from the mid-abdomen down.

Three men, including the alleged shooter, have been charged in connection with the attack. A judge on Tuesday denied bail for all three.

“My son is very tough and strong. He will get through this, he’s Army strong. He’s had a big smile on his face today,” Patrick Golden said. “Seeing people out here today is so uplifting and incredible. The support for him has been fantastic.”

Golden thanked Christ hospital for saving his son’s life.

“We have to stop the senseless gun violence,” Patrick Golden said. “Too many people are getting hurt and getting killed in this country.”

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help Golden and his fiancee through his recovery had raised nearly $1.2 million of its $2 million goal as of Friday night.

Thursday night, hundreds gathered for a prayer service in Golden’s honor at his alma mater, St. Rita of Cascia High School, in the Ashburn neighborhood. Golden watched on a livestream from the hospital.

