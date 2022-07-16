CTA employee found dead on train tracks at station in Loop, officials say
The employee was found about 1:50 a.m. on the tracks at the LaSalle/Van Buren station and was pronounced dead.
A CTA employee was found dead on the train tracks at the LaSalle/Van Buren station in the Loop, Chicago police said.
The employee was found about 1:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He might have made contact with the third rail, according to preliminary information.
“The entire CTA family is saddened by this tragic loss, and we extend our condolences to the employee’s family and loved ones,” an agency spokesperson said. “CTA is working closely with the police and fire departments to determine the circumstances of this incident, which are not known at this point. CTA will be offering support services for employees affected by this tragedy.”
Area Three detectives were investigating.
