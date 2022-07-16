The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
CPD sergeant in grave condition following apparent suicide attempt: police

The sergeant was off-duty when he suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a police spokesman said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three boys are facing charges in separate carjackings.

An off-duty Chicago police sergeant died of an apparent suicide.

File photo

A Chicago police sergeant was in “grave” condition Saturday night following a possible suicide attempt earlier in the day, a police spokesman said.

The sergeant was off-duty when he suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Police declined to release additional information.

“A family, a department, and a city are navigating this tragedy,” the department said in a statement. “Please lift up the officer’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, and the officers who worked beside them.”

Only a day earlier, Officer Durand Lee, 42, was found dead inside his home on the Near South Side, officials said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a suicide on Saturday.

“It’s extremely difficult hearing news like this over and over again,” CPD Officer Michael Carroll wrote on Twitter after Lee’s death. “The pressure of the job is more than regular people know and cops need to be better at letting others know that they need help, need a hand, they need to talk.”

Earlier this month, another police officer died by suicide. She was identified as Officer Patricia Swank, 29.

More than a dozen suicides have been reported in the CPD since 2018. A 2017 Justice Department report found the department’s suicide rate was 60% higher than the nationwide average for officers.

The city provides counseling services to employees and their families through the Employee Assistance Program, which can be reached at (312) 743-0378.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers help around the clock for people in crisis at (800) 273-8255.

