Chicago teen drowns at Wisconsin campground

A 15-year-old boy from Chicago drowned in a pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday.

The teen went under the water around 5:40 p.m. at a swimming pond at the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, about 20 miles northwest of Madison, the Columbia County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A dive team found the teen about 50 minutes later. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Columbia County medical examiner’s office has not released the teen’s name.

