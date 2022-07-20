Chicago teen drowns at Wisconsin campground

A 15-year-old boy from Chicago drowned in a pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday.
The teen went under the water around 5:40 p.m. at a swimming pond at the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, about 20 miles northwest of Madison, the Columbia County sheriff’s office said in a statement.
A dive team found the teen about 50 minutes later. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The Columbia County medical examiner’s office has not released the teen’s name.
