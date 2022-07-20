The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Chicago teen drowns at Wisconsin campground

The 15-year-old went underwater Tuesday at a swimming pond at the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, about 20 miles northwest of Madison.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy from Chicago drowned in a pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday.

The teen went under the water around 5:40 p.m. at a swimming pond at the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, about 20 miles northwest of Madison, the Columbia County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A dive team found the teen about 50 minutes later. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Columbia County medical examiner’s office has not released the teen’s name.

