Woman dies in Uptown apartment fire

A woman after a fire broke out over the weekend in an apartment building in Uptown.

Crews responded to the blaze in the three-story building about 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A woman in her early 60s was hospitalized and pronounced dead Monday morning, according to Merritt. She has not yet been identified.

A firefighter was also hospitalized after suffering heat exhaustion while responding to the blaze, Merritt said. The firefighter’s condition was stabilized.

The fire department will pass out smoke detectors and fire safety literature on the block Monday.

