Woman dies in Uptown apartment fire

A woman after a fire broke out over the weekend in an apartment building in Uptown.
Crews responded to the blaze in the three-story building about 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.
A woman in her early 60s was hospitalized and pronounced dead Monday morning, according to Merritt. She has not yet been identified.
A firefighter was also hospitalized after suffering heat exhaustion while responding to the blaze, Merritt said. The firefighter’s condition was stabilized.
The fire department will pass out smoke detectors and fire safety literature on the block Monday.
The Latest
With the Bears in rebuild mode under new general manager Ryan Poles, it seems like they can only go up from here. But it’s the Bears — you just never know.
Monday’s attack was the second on a Red Line train in three days.
Dyanla Rainey was shot at her home on the 700 block of South 6th Avenue in Maywood and died at Loyola University Medical Center. Police haven’t released any information to the family yet.
An internal probe found the employees submitted “falsified” applications to the Small Business Administration to receive coronavirus relief funds “to which they were not entitled.”
After the abolishment of cash bail in Illinois, some jail support groups in Illinois are turning to the next steps in the process: helping “justice-involved” people looking for housing.