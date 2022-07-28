The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Person struck and killed by driver on Bishop Ford at Sibley Boulevard

Paramedics responded about 3:40 a.m., the Dolton Fire Department said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Seven children and one adult were injured in a rollover crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates.

Southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway were closed at Sibley Boulevard after a person was fatally struck.

Sun-Times file photo

A person was fatally struck by a driver early Thursday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, closing southbound lanes at Sibley Boulevard in the south suburbs.

The person was found on the freeway by state troopers about 3:40 a.m. and pronounced dead, Illinois State Police said. It’s unclear why the person was on the roadway.

Southbound lanes were closed at Sibley Boulevard and were expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m., the state police said.

