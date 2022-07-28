Person struck and killed by driver on Bishop Ford at Sibley Boulevard

A person was fatally struck by a driver early Thursday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, closing southbound lanes at Sibley Boulevard in the south suburbs.

The person was found on the freeway by state troopers about 3:40 a.m. and pronounced dead, Illinois State Police said. It’s unclear why the person was on the roadway.

Southbound lanes were closed at Sibley Boulevard and were expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m., the state police said.

