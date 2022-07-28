Woman struck and killed by driver on Bishop Ford at Sibley Boulevard

A person was fatally struck by a driver early Thursday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, closing southbound lanes at Sibley Boulevard in the south suburbs.

Phyllis Feaster, 46, was found on the freeway by state troopers about 3:40 a.m. and pronounced dead, Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. It’s unclear why the person was on the roadway.

Southbound lanes were closed at Sibley Boulevard and were expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m., the state police said.

