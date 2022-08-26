The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

After ‘Playpen’ boat accident severed her feet, woman talks about her recovery. ‘Momma’s going to have robot, prosthetic legs’

“I know she’s going to accept me,” Lana Batochir said about her 6-year-old daughter, who still hasn’t been told about the Aug. 13 incident. “And hopefully she’ll think it’s cool.”

By  David Struett
   
SHARE After ‘Playpen’ boat accident severed her feet, woman talks about her recovery. ‘Momma’s going to have robot, prosthetic legs’
Lana Batochir speaks about her recovery from a boating accident that severed her feet.

Lana Batochir speaks about her recovery from a boating accident that severed her feet.

Screenshot from YouTube video

Nearly two weeks after her feet were severed in a boating accident at the “Playpen” in downtown Chicago, Lana Batochir says she still hasn’t seen her two young children but expects to be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week.

She hasn’t told her 6-year-old daughter yet that both her legs were amputated below the knee.

“I really want to tell her sooner than later and just be able to hug her and kiss her,” she said in a video update from her hospital bed on Wednesday. “I know she’s going to accept me. And she’s going to understand that momma’s going to have robot, prosthetic legs. And hopefully she’ll think it’s cool.”

Batochir, 34, said she’s been video chatting with her kids every day but said “it’s just not the same.”

“This is why I feel so lucky. I could’ve died — and I’m alive. And I’m able to hug my kids. I’m able to kiss them,” she said. “I’ll be able to see my kids grow up and see them graduate from high school, college. It’s going to be good. That really keeps me going.”

She said the accident “feels like it was a long time ago, but then it feels like it was yesterday. It feels like it was a nightmare. It doesn’t feel real but I know it’s real because I’m sitting here with half my legs gone. I’m still recovering.”

The accident happened late in the afternoon on Aug. 13 as the captain of a rented yacht struggled with a malfunctioning anchor and began drifting, according to a preliminary accident report.

To correct the drifting, the captain placed the boat in reverse and it smashed into a floating raft. Some people on the raft fell into the water, and Batochir and another woman got caught in the yacht’s propeller. The other woman lost a finger and cut her arm.

Batochir said her husband saved her life by pulling her from the water.

Authorities said they planned to interview more than two dozen people who witnessed the accident. It’s unclear when the investigation will be completed and if any charges will be filed.

Batochir said she has had a near constant stream of visitors to her hospital bed. “How much love they’ve been giving me, it’s overwhelming. I feel so lucky, I feel so blessed to have people like this in my life.”

She recently had her IV removed, so she’s able to wear regular clothes “and be free.”

She said she’s especially touched by the home-cooked food brought by her parents. “Your dad’s food, your mom’s food just hits different,” she said. “They’ve been able to feed me and not make me eat hospital food, even though it’s not too bad. Eating your own Mongolian food is just the best medicine.”

For a rare moment, she had the hospital room to herself on Wednesday and decided to make a video.

Batochir said she’s decided to document her recovery from the “life-changing experience” in a series of videos. “It’s important for me to remember and document it for my sake, and remember how it started and, down the road, how it’s going to end up.”

She expects to start rehab in the next week and “hopefully I’ll be as normal as possible. And my life will be as normal as possible. And I’ll just be that mom that goes to her kids’ school, and just be that regular soccer mom, maybe, I don’t know, what my kids want.

“Know that I’ll be OK and that I’m doing better,” she said.

Related

Next Up In News
Harold Lucas, Bronzeville organizer, activist, historian, dead at 79, lauded as a champion
R. Kelly ex faces barrage of barbed questions from singer’s attorney in her 2nd day on the stand
At El Paseo Community Garden in East Pilsen, neighbors connect with nature, each other
Abortion rights sign outside Lake View church damaged by rock throwers
Want to own Illinois’ very first automobile license plate? It’s on auction now
Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed this week
The Latest
Harold Lucas, who was a champion for Bronzeville, in front of the Overton Hygienic Building at 36th and State streets.
Obituaries
Harold Lucas, Bronzeville organizer, activist, historian, dead at 79, lauded as a champion
“As you walk and drive around Bronzeville, Harold’s works are everywhere,” author Nathan Thompson said. “Harold was one of the freedom fighters,” Rev. Jesse Jackson said.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters in this June 2019 file photo as he leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly ex faces barrage of barbed questions from singer’s attorney in her 2nd day on the stand
Van Allen said Kelly filmed threesomes with her and a 14-year-old girl, a claim she made in testimony in the singer’s 2008 trial and on the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 4-of-7 passes for 48 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 78.3 passer rating in 18 snaps against the Chiefs on Aug. 13 at Soldier Field.
Bears
Opportunity knocks for Justin Fields in preseason finale
Clearly in a work-in-progress stage, Fields and Luke Getsy’s offense are more about work than progress at this point. They need all the snaps they can get.
By Mark Potash
 
El Paseo Community Garden.
Pilsen
At El Paseo Community Garden in East Pilsen, neighbors connect with nature, each other
“This is community,” co-director Paula Acevedo says. “Not a sterile park that could just be in any part of the city. We want it to really identify and show the community, the culture.”
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ Curious City
 
A mural on an outdoor wall at the Une Année Hubbard’s Cave brewery in Niles that ws painted this summer by Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs and Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr.
Murals and Mosaics
Bird in Niles mural is helping flowers ‘break free,’ artist says
Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr. and Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs created the mural this summer at the Une Année Hubbard’s Cave craft brewery in the north suburb.
By Sun-Times staff
 