The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop

Police said the incident started when a Mercedes failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a black Jeep, which then struck the teen and a woman who were standing at the bus stop at 79th Street and Racine Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop
A Chicago ambulance.

A 14-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured after a Mercedes ran through a red light and struck a Jeep, which then crashed into a CTA bus stop.

Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old girl was killed and three others were wounded when two vehicles collided and one of them crashed into a bus stop Friday night in Gresham.

Around 6:45 p.m., a 33-year-old man was driving a gold Mercedes in the 7900 block of South Racine Avenue when he failed to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.

His vehicle crashed into a black Jeep, which then struck a woman and a 14-year-old girl standing at a nearby CTA bus stop, police said.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children’sHospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Both the woman who had been at the bus stop, and the driver who caused the accident, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in serious condition, police said,

The driver of the Jeep, a 42-year-old man, was taken to St. BernardHospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Next Up In News
CPS takes another budget hit, loses $30M in expected state funding
Half a century and six U.S. judges later, court oversight of state hiring ends — but lawyer Shakman says it’s too soon
Chris Welch and the fight for control of Illinois Democratic Party
Blagojevich blasts Foxx for ‘reforms’ he says let violent suspects go free
Affordable housing investor makes 2 deals on the South Side
Man who claimed he stabbed woman to death during struggle over knife is charged with felony count of ‘armed habitual criminal’
The Latest
Dylan Cease had another excellent start for the White Sox Friday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Dylan Cease brings his A game — again — in latest start vs. Rangers
Cease pitches six innings of one-run ball, lowers ERA to 1.98
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Students sit outside Nicholas Senn High School in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Education
CPS takes another budget hit, loses $30M in expected state funding
The state’s largest school district by far was surprisingly categorized Friday in the second tier of financial need — a move that comes with a corresponding drop in funding.
By Sarah Karp and Nader Issa
 
Liam Hendriks exults.
White Sox
Hendriks hopes ‘disappointing’ inactivity on deadline day ‘lights fire’ under White Sox
“Would I have I liked to see a little bit more? Sure,” Hendriks said. “But this is a [contention] window that’s not open just this year.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Brandon Wardell (left) and Jo Koy star in “Easter Sunday.”
Movies and TV
‘Easter Sunday’ a loving ode to Filipino culture
The writing could surely be sharper and the ending is more than a little sappy. But this is an undeniable step forward for representation on the big screen.
By Jocelyn Noveck | AP National Writer
 
Jordan Savusa (from left), Alex Bellisle, Terrence Carey, Laurel Krabacher, Claudia Martinez and Mark Campbell star in “Great Altercations” at Second City e.t.c.
Theater
Patience a virtue of ‘Great Altercations,’ a Second City show that lets the comedy breathe
‘SNL’ alum Jerry Minor directs a satisfying mix of the long, the short, the profound and the silly.
By Darel Jevens
 