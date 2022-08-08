The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Girl, 17, critically hurt after car crashes into tree in Lake View

Her car jumped a curb shortly after midnight in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old girl was critically injured after she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree early Monday in Lake View, police said.

Her car jumped a curb shortly after midnight in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue and hit a tree, police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one else was injured.

