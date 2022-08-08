Girl, 17, critically hurt after car crashes into tree in Lake View

A 17-year-old girl was critically injured after she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree early Monday in Lake View, police said.
Her car jumped a curb shortly after midnight in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue and hit a tree, police said.
She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one else was injured.
The Latest
At least eight people died from their wounds, including a man killed in a drive-by shooting in a South Loop parking lot and a rider fatally shot on a Red Line train in Chatham on the South Side.
The Cubs will wear cream-colored uniforms that harken back to the late 1920s.
The agency is investigating after a management company forced activists who’d been at the house since January to leave the property. The firm’s president, having viewed video of the incident said it “does not condone this type of behavior under any circumstances.”
Gregory Baldwin, 45, is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony damage to property, Chicago police said.
He approached the thieves Monday morning after he saw someone underneath his car in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.