The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Back-to-school haircuts offered by South Side nonprofit get students ready to return to class

“I think a haircut really can just reflect who you are as a person, so taking care of your hair is important because that’s a part of you and people look at it a lot,” said Jonathan Evans, 18.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Back-to-school haircuts offered by South Side nonprofit get students ready to return to class
merlin_107468374.jpg

Emry Thomas, 16, leans forward as Mecca Highsmith cuts his hair at the offices of I Am a Gentleman, Inc. The non-profit held a back to school event by providing free haircuts to students.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Hair fell and confidence rose Monday in Bridgeport.

It was the beginning of a 30-day back-to-school haircut driveoffered at the storefront headquarters of I Am A Gentleman, a nonprofit youth mentorship and leadership program for young people ages 13 to 21 who are from under resourced communities in the city.

“I think a haircut really can just reflect who you are as a person, so taking care of your hair is important because that’s a part of you and people look at it a lot,” said Jonathan Evans, 18, who graduated from Lindblom Math and Science Academy and is headed to Bradley University in Peoria later this month to study game design and computer science.

Evans went with a high top fade.

About 250 haircuts will be given over the next four weeks — with appointments available on the organization’s website iamagentleman.org.

“The reason we do this is because we want young men, especially from urban neighborhoods, to look good but also to feel good as they return to the classroom because we believe that it will help them have a successful school year,” said Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, who founded and heads up the organization.

Anderson, 40, started a graphic design business in grade school and regularly shared his story as a public speaker before forming the nonprofit.

“I was that kid who would not go on the playground at recess. I’d be on the computer making things like greeting card designs and coffee mug designs, and selling those things at school and in the neighborhood,” Anderson said.

He grew up in Austin, graduated from Steinmetz College Prep and Dominican University, and now lives in Bronzeville.

“I’m a product of Chicago Public Schools and really wanted to make sure I was a model to other young men to let them know they can achieve despite difficult and and unique circumstances,” he said.

Emry Thomas, 16, who’s headed into his junior year at University of Chicago High School, stopped in for a taper.

“This organization is important to a lot of young Black men in the city because it’s so easy to get distracted by gangs, but that’s not going to get you nowhereexcept dead or in jail. This offers something you can do instead of going out on the block or something. It’s something positive,” said Thomas, who lives in Bridgeport.

“It’s like a family,” he said.

Next Up In News
Pritzker, Lightfoot tout city’s $422 million deal for green energy
Workers at Intelligentsia cafes vote to unionize
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
Chicago police release video of suspects in fatal shooting on Red Line train
At least 58 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, half of them in the first 12 hours
The Latest
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker at the announcement of a new city contract with a provider of renewable energy on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
City Hall
Pritzker, Lightfoot tout city’s $422 million deal for green energy
“You’re really making clean energy the standard for buildings and for residents throughout our city,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference at the Chicago Urban League.
By Fran Spielman
 
Intelligentsia’s five cafes in Chicago have become the third coffee chain in the region to have employees who have organized with a union.
Business
Workers at Intelligentsia cafes vote to unionize
It becomes the third coffee chain in the Chicago area to be part of a labor organizing push.
By David Roeder
 
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey talks at a news conference announcing the Chicago and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police endorsements of his candidacy at FOP Lodge #7 in the West Town neighborhood on Monday.
Politics
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police President Chris Southwood stood with Bailey, who denounced Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx as “the three musketeers of crime.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs a practice drill.
NFL
Aaron Rodgers’ use of psychedelic substance ayahuasca doesn’t violate NFL rules
According to league spokesman Brian McCarthy, any trace of the substance in Rodgers’ system would not trigger a positive result under the substance abuse or performance-enhancing drug policies.
By USA Today Sports
 
Christopher Vaughn is serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and their three children.
Suburban Chicago
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
Vaughn’s parents argue they’ve lost time and income traveling to see their son in prison. Vaughn is being held in Pinckneyville Correctional Center, serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and three children.
By Jon Seidel
 