4 struck by vehicle after argument near Bricktown Square, officials say

Four people were struck by an SUV following an argument Saturday afternoon near Bricktown Square shopping mall on the Northwest Side, according to officials.

The four were struck by a person driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe about 4:30 p.m. near Fullerton and Grand avenues, Chicago police and fire officials said.

All four were adults, though their exact ages were not immediately known, officials said. They were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and Loyola University Medical Center for treatment in serious condition.

The Tahoe was located in the 1100 block of North Parkside Avenue and was being held for investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.