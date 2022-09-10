The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 10, 2022
4 struck by vehicle after argument near Bricktown Square, officials say

All four were listed in serious condition, fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were struck by a vehicle after an argument Sept. 10, 2022 near Bricktown Square Mall.

Sun-Times file

Four people were struck by an SUV following an argument Saturday afternoon near Bricktown Square shopping mall on the Northwest Side, according to officials.

The four were struck by a person driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe about 4:30 p.m. near Fullerton and Grand avenues, Chicago police and fire officials said.

All four were adults, though their exact ages were not immediately known, officials said. They were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and Loyola University Medical Center for treatment in serious condition.

The Tahoe was located in the 1100 block of North Parkside Avenue and was being held for investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

