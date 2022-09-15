The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
News Garfield Ridge

Heifer on Southwest Side to relieve itself for good cause

The winner of the annual cow pie drop could take home $5,000, and proceeds will fund repairs at St. Faustina Kowalska parish.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Heifer on Southwest Side to relieve itself for good cause
A cow at a previous cow pie drop event on the Southwest Side.

A cow at a previous cow pie drop event on the Southwest Side.

Courtesy of Steve Zacik

For years, cows have been giving of themselves to help mend a local Catholic church on the Southwest Side through an annual cow pie drop.

Proceeds from the event - a raffle where the winner holds the number on which the cow defecates - have gone toward restoration of the church choir loft, repairs of the parish gymnasium and installing the cameras in the church that became vital during pandemic.

“Thanks to the cow, we get to do some great projects,” said Steve Zacik, who organizes it for the church, St. Faustina Kowalska.

In its 17th year, the goal is to raise enough funds to repair the steel beams of the facade of the church building of the 68-year-old parish in Garfield Ridge.

The event will start 2 p.m. Saturday at 5149 S. McVicker Ave., where a parish parking lot will be divided into 700 20-by-20 inch squares, each with a number corresponding to a raffle ticket.

If all 700 tickets are sold, then the holder of the chosen plot will take home $5,000; holders of the eight surrounding squares - called the “splatter” - will take home $350; and the remaining $9,700 will go to funding this year’s project.

Tickets cost $25 and can be bought at the parish rectory beforehand or at the event. Around 200 hundred tickets remain unsold, organizers said.

A cow before a previous cow pie drop on the Southwest Side.

A cow before a previous cow pie drop on the Southwest Side.

Steve Zacik/Provided

To ensure absolute fairness, they use a randomizing software to create the order of the grid then run the program a few times to get a range of possibilities and finally have a priest roll a dice to determine which configuration to use.

On the day of the event, the cow is plied with hay and water to ensure that what needs to happen, happens.

Spectators line the grid with lawn chairs and the cow is walked around it by a handler then let go to “do its duty,” Zacik said.

What comes next “all depends on the cow,” said Jerry Soukal, another organizer, although they tend to go for smaller, younger cows after one large cow spent almost 40 minutes napping before getting to it.

Over the years, winners have come from inside and outside the parish community, but organizers welcome all.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

A cow at a previous cow pie drop on the Southwest Side.

A cow at a previous cow pie drop on the Southwest Side.

Steve Zacik/Provided

Next Up In News
Robot food delivery pilot program gets green light from City Council committee
Cook County sheriff’s deputy and her boyfriend indicted on federal drug charges
Pritzker lifts final classroom COVID-19 mitigation, ending testing requirement for unvaccinated school workers
Man shot to death in West Englewood
Indiana refinery to pay $2.75 million in air pollution case
Jury hears closing arguments in Sterigenics lawsuit, the first to go to trial since Willowbrook plant was closed in 2019
The Latest
033_4186_D016_00174_R1658439692.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Silent Twins’: Duo’s bio has a story that engages but a style that repels
Fascinating history of the real-life Gibbons sisters, who communicated only with one another, is obscured by film’s flashy, sometimes off-putting techniques.
By Richard Roeper
 
Children_Killed_Mom_Charged.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Sins of Our Mother’: Netflix doc traces Lori Vallow’s descent from doting mom to delusional crackpot to suspected killer
Family members describe alarming changes in the woman now charged with killing two of her children.
By Richard Roeper
 
Delivery robots lined up on the UIC campus on Thursday.
City Hall
Robot food delivery pilot program gets green light from City Council committee
If the full council endorses the plan, a year-old, pandemic-inspired test that has operated on just a portion of the UIC campus would expand to an Halsted Street, Ogden Avenue, Roosevelt Road and the Eisenhower Expressway.
By Fran Spielman
 
See_How_They_Run.max_2000x2000.jpg
‘See How They Run’: Meta mystery builds a sillier ‘Mousetrap’
Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan have a grand time as Scotland Yard gumshoes investigating a murder at Agatha Christie’s play.
By Richard Roeper
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
Cook County sheriff’s deputy and her boyfriend indicted on federal drug charges
Bridgett Massey and her boyfriend Sean Dwyer are accused of conspiracy and cocaine possession. Dwyer also faces a federal gun charge.
By Frank Main
 