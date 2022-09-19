3-year-old boy pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: officials

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday afternoon, according to officials

The child was pulled from the water in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue about 1 p.m., Chicago police said.

He went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical” condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

The boy was with a guardian when he fell into the water and the incident appeared to be accidental, police said.

