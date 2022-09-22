Boy, 16, shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood

A 16-year-old boy was shot early Thursday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The teen was walking in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when he was shot in the left side of his face about 2:20 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
