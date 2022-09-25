The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Toddler whose aunt is accused of pushing him into Lake Michigan dies

Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Victoria Moreno is charged with attempted murder.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Toddler whose aunt is accused of pushing him into Lake Michigan dies
Josiah Brown, 3, died days after he was pushed into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier.

Family members grew alarmed when Josiah Brown and his aunt went missing from the family’s Des Plaines home Sept. 19.

Provided

A 3-year-old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier has died, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19 by his aunt Victoria Moreno. Moreno then stood by as he sank below the water, where divers found him about 30 minutes later, Cook County prosecutors said. The boy was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition.

Victoria_Moreno__34.jpg

Victoria Moreno, 34, was denied bail. Her lawyer argued that she has mental health issues.

Chicago police

Moreno was denied bail at her court hearing despite defense arguments that she suffers from mental health issues. Moreno, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child.

Moreno initially told responding officers that she was only a witness, then claimed she was holding the boy’s shirt and let go because he “was acting up,” according to a police report and a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Related

Moreno had slipped out of the family home in Des Plaines with the boy in the morning while another aunt went to wake up her kids and his grandmother went to change, according to prosecutors.

Moreno “stole the keys” to the family’s truck and “snuck out of the residence without anyone knowing that she had left,” prosecutors said. The other aunt no longer heard the boy talking “and became alarmed,” prosecutors said. That’s when she noticed Moreno and the boy were gone and the truck was missing.

A boy was pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday afternoon.

It took divers 30 minutes to pull Josiah Brown from Lake Michigan. By that time he was in cardiac arrest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Neighbors of the family said the boy’s father has a medical issue that required him to be taken out by stretchers and ambulances several times over the last few weeks. The father, Dantrell Brown, posted on social media about his diagnosis of congestive heart failure three years ago at age 22, just days before the birth of his son.

Contributing: Tom Schuba, David Struett.

Next Up In News
Mass at Holy Name Cathedral celebrates contributions and values of immigrants
16-year-old dies days after Garfield Park drive-by shooting
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutor
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
Cop who caused crash that killed woman, hurt 10 officers should be fired, COPA says
Chicago gay bars get their due
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus celebrate after defeating the Houston Texans 23-20 at Soldier Field.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 240: A bit of good, a bit of not so good
This Bears win didn’t create much of a positive vibe.
By Sun-Times staff
 
IMG_0909.jpg
News
Mass at Holy Name Cathedral celebrates contributions and values of immigrants
Welcoming immigrants is a moral imperative of Christianity, Cardinal Blase Cupich told parishioners. Prayers were read in many languages, including Swahili, Italian and Vietnamese.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn celebrates after catching a 28-yard touchdown pass.
NFL
Touchdown in final minute lifts Vikings over Lions
K.J. Osborn caught the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 45 seconds remaining.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws while being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ William Gholston during the second half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Tom Brady, Bucs come up short in loss to Packers
Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
By Associated Press
 
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is assisted off the field after he was injured during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
NFL and NFLPA will review Tua Tagovailoa’s return to game
Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 