The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
News Metro/State Crime

Chicago police release photos of couple who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station

The two walked up to the man as he was riding the train at 15 W. 95th St. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a police alert. They rifled through his pockets and hit him in the head with a bottle.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_09_26_at_8.56.59_AM.png

Photos of suspects in weekend robbery on Red Line train near 95th Street station.

Chicago police

Chicago police have released surveillance photos of a man and a woman wanted for beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train near the 95th Street station early Sunday.

The two walked up to the man as he was riding the train at 15 W. 95th St. around 2:40 a.m., according to a police alert.They rifled through his pockets and hit him in the head with a bottle.

One of the robbers is described as a Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 and dressed in a multi-colored shirt and black pants with a gray stripe on the legs.

The other robber was described as a Black female, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 and dressed in a white jacket with a multi-colored hood and ripped black jeans.

