Chicago police release photos of couple who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station
The two walked up to the man as he was riding the train at 15 W. 95th St. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a police alert. They rifled through his pockets and hit him in the head with a bottle.
Chicago police have released surveillance photos of a man and a woman wanted for beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train near the 95th Street station early Sunday.
The two walked up to the man as he was riding the train at 15 W. 95th St. around 2:40 a.m., according to a police alert.They rifled through his pockets and hit him in the head with a bottle.
One of the robbers is described as a Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 and dressed in a multi-colored shirt and black pants with a gray stripe on the legs.
The other robber was described as a Black female, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 and dressed in a white jacket with a multi-colored hood and ripped black jeans.
Pulse of the Heartland: Waukegan voters tired of pols who sail into their harbor city before elections then leave them adrift
The Latest
He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea what that schedule will look like.
‘Eat the Rich’: Difficulty level’s low in Netflix doc explaining the bizarre surge of GameStop stock
In easy terms anyone can understand, the three-part report details how subversive, upstart investors took on the Wall Street giants.
Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week.
The Spanish vegetable soup is tomato-based and mixed with a cornucopia of chopped vegetables.
Four men were fatally shot in under three hours early Saturday, according to police.