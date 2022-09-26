Chicago police release photos of couple who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station

Chicago police have released surveillance photos of a man and a woman wanted for beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train near the 95th Street station early Sunday.

The two walked up to the man as he was riding the train at 15 W. 95th St. around 2:40 a.m., according to a police alert.They rifled through his pockets and hit him in the head with a bottle.

One of the robbers is described as a Black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 and dressed in a multi-colored shirt and black pants with a gray stripe on the legs.

The other robber was described as a Black female, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 and dressed in a white jacket with a multi-colored hood and ripped black jeans.

