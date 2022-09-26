The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Shots fired at CPD’s Homan Square facility

A police department spokesperson said more details would be released and asked reporters to assemble near the building.

By  Mohammad Samra and Tom Schuba
   
The Chicago Police Department facility at Homan Square.

Shots were reported Monday at the Chicago Police Department facility at Homan Square, police said. One person was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

David Struett/Sun-Times

Shots have been fired inside a Chicago Police Department facility in North Lawndale, a department spokesman said Monday.

Two ambulances were sent to the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building at 1011 S. Homan Ave., Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt said.

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds, Merritt said. He was listed in critical condition.

An officer suffered an unspecified injury and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, Merritt said. He was not shot in the incident.

The shooting apparently happened on the fifth floor of the building, according to police radio traffic. The alleged shooter was placed in custody and was being transported from the facility.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

