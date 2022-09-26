Shots fired at CPD’s Homan Square facility

Shots have been fired inside a Chicago Police Department facility in North Lawndale, a department spokesman said Monday.

Two ambulances were sent to the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building at 1011 S. Homan Ave., Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt said.

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds, Merritt said. He was listed in critical condition.

An officer suffered an unspecified injury and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, Merritt said. He was not shot in the incident.

The shooting apparently happened on the fifth floor of the building, according to police radio traffic. The alleged shooter was placed in custody and was being transported from the facility.

This is a developing story, check back for details.