Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Man found dead after fire breaks out in South Shore apartment

The man, 67, was found on the floor of the apartment after firefighters extinguished the fire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed following a fire Sept. 27, 2022, in South Shore.

A man was found dead after a fire broke out in a South Shore apartment early Tuesday.

Chicago police found the man, 67, on the floor of the apartment in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. after firefighters extinguished the blaze, police said.

The man suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department is conducting an investigation but the fire appeared to be accidental.

