Boy, 2, critically wounded after shooting himself with gun he found inside Joliet home, police say

A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself with a gun he found Tuesday afternoon inside a home in Joliet, according to police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Comstock Street about 12:15 p.m. after the boy shot himself in the face with a gun he got hold of in a bedroom, Joliet police said.

The boy was taken to Amita Saint Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was then airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The boy’s mother was caring for another child in the home and was cooperating with police.

No further information was immediately available.

