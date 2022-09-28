The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Boy, 2, critically wounded after shooting himself with gun he found inside Joliet home, police say

The boy was taken to Amita Saint Joseph Medical Center, then airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 2, critically wounded after shooting himself with gun he found inside Joliet home, police say
Four people were struck by a vehicle after an argument Sept. 10, 2022 near Bricktown Square Mall.

A 2-year-old boy shot himself Sept. 27, 2022 in Joliet.

Sun-Times file

A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself with a gun he found Tuesday afternoon inside a home in Joliet, according to police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Comstock Street about 12:15 p.m. after the boy shot himself in the face with a gun he got hold of in a bedroom, Joliet police said.

The boy was taken to Amita Saint Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was then airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The boy’s mother was caring for another child in the home and was cooperating with police.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
Well-known West Side house staying, but distinctive pink trim is going
Charges filed against man shot by police after allegedly entering a Homan Square CPD facility, grabbing guns and aiming them at cops
‘He’s very strong.’ 13-year-old continues recovery after being shot in his head on Lower West Side
Brad Lynch, award-winning Chicago architect, dies at 64
Eight-week health and fitness challenge kicks off in Garfield Park
The Latest
With no added sugars and no calories, carbonated water has become a mainstay of American life.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Study links drinking carbonated water and weight gain
One study suggests the carbon dioxide that gives fizzy water its effervescence has an effect on body chemistry that can lead to overeating.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 3, 2021 in West Pullman.
Crime
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
A man was fatally shot while driving in the Douglas neighborhood Tuesday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
They were take no area hospitals.
Man shot and killed while driving in Douglas neighborhood on South Side
The man, 30, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband turns me off with kinky request in bedroom
He wants wife to talk as though there’s another man in bed, and gets frustrated when she resists.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
MLBM3340_.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’: Telekinetic woman flees in a thriller of striking colors and compelling characters
Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson and Ed Skrein play some of the people who encounter the runaway with supernatural powers.
By Richard Roeper
 