Chicago police officer involved in crash in Belmont Cragin
The crash, involving at least two vehicles, happened late Wednesday morning near Fullerton and Central avenues, authorities said.
Three people were taken to hospitals in serious condition after a crash involving a police squad car late Wednesday morning in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The crash, involving at least two vehicles, happened around 11:40 a.m. near Fullerton and Central avenues, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.
One person was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and another person was taken to Lutheran General, Langford said. Details were not available on the third patient.
Chicago police did not release details about the crash.
