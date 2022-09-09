The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
News Religion Pilsen

Fighting the church with sticks, sawhorses and crumbled brick

A group of mostly middle-aged women trying to keep St. Adalbert Church’s Pieta from being removed erected a barricade outside the church Friday and vowed to protest 24 hours a day.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Fighting the church with sticks, sawhorses and crumbled brick
From left, Dalia Radecki, Josefa Rayes, Maria Mendez, Judy Vazques, and Marcelina Munoz, stand in front of a barricade that they helped construct outside the St. Adalbert Church to prevent crews from removing a marble Pieta from inside the church, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Dalia Radecki, from left, Josefa Rayes, Maria Mendez, Judy Vazques, and Marcelina Munoz stand in front of a barricade that they helped erect outside the St. Adalbert Church to prevent crews from removing a marble Pieta on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A handful of mostly middle-aged women threw up a barricade made of sticks, branches, broken bricks and a couple of sawhorses Friday morning.

Then they sat down and prayed.

“We have God. We have the rosary. We have the bigger barricade,” said Judy Vazquez, 65.

Whether that will be enough to deter the Archdiocese of Chicago remains to be seen. Vazquez and her fellow demonstrators quickly assembled outside the majestic but crumbling St. Adalbert Church, 1650 W. 17th St., Friday morning when they got word workers were on their way to try once again to remove the church’s marble Pieta, a replica of Michelangelo’s.

Vazquez said she and her group managed to turn the workers away Friday morning, even as the men grumbled the women had no right to block their way.

“This whole thing is so agonizing, it’s so heartbreaking. We shouldn’t have to be out here,” Vazquez said.

Related

Work began late last month to remove the statue from St. Adalbert’s, which was built by Polish immigrants in the early 1900s and opened its doors in 1914. In 2016, it was announced the church — in need of major repairs — would close. It held its last Mass in 2019, and its parishioners were merged with the nearby St. Paul’s Catholic Church — where the archdiocese plans to move the marble statue.

But it won’t be without a fight.

Supporters of saving St. Adalbert’s said Friday that they plan to remain in front of the iron gates 24 hours a day until they can sit down with archdiocese officials. They don’t want the Pieta moved.

Judy Vazquez, who’s heading an effort to prevent a marble Pieta from being removed from St. Adalbert Church stands in front of a barricade that she and other community members erected outside the church to prevent crews from removing the marble statue, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Judy Vazquez

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Vazquez, who grew up in the Pilsen neighborhood, said she postponed a knee replacement surgery in Seattle to fight the archdiocese.

“We want the archdiocese to come to the table and realistically talk to us as parishioners [about] what to do with this property so it’s not sold to developers. We have just as much right to this property as they do,” she said.

She and others said they would be willing to be arrested, if necessary.

On Friday, Susan Thomas, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese said, “The statue will follow the parishioners to St. Paul Church in Pilsen, where it can be properly displayed and safeguarded in an active parish church.”

A large hole sits in St. Adalbert Church where construction crews hope to remove a marble Pieta, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

A large hole in St. Adalbert Church where construction crews hope to remove a marble Pieta.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

St. Adalbert Church located at 1650 West 17th Street, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

St. Adalbert Church, 1650 W. 17th St., in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Defense rests in R. Kelly trial; closing arguments Monday
Cyclist killed on dangerous stretch of Milwaukee Avenue was a devoted volunteer: ‘Exactly what you’d want in a friend and mentor’
CPS student killed in shooting near Kenwood Academy
Board of Review’s probe into bribes for tax breaks is stymied by employee’s ‘inability to recall passcode’ to county-issued cellphone
Ukrainian refugee students find a welcome at Catholic school in Ukrainian Village
Bears have had preliminary talks with Pritzker, lawmakers about subsidies — and no one has slammed the door, retiring team president says
The Latest
R. Kelly’s former business manager, Derrel McDavid, enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Aug. 17 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
Defense rests in R. Kelly trial; closing arguments Monday
The trial closed its fourth week at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with three days of testimony by Kelly’s co-defendant and former business manager, Derrel McDavid.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Westinghouse’s Leavell Windfield, Jr (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Raby.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 3
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Notre Dame’s Vincenzo Ricciardi (9) runs the ball against St. Patrick.
High School Football
Week 3’s top high school football games
Breaking down the week’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 
Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB is prepared to recognize the new minor league players union.
MLB
MLB will recognize minor league players union
The Major League Baseball Players Association launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28 and told MLB on Tuesday it had obtained signed authorization cards from the approximately 5,000 to 6,500 players with minor league contracts.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape
News
CPS student killed in shooting near Kenwood Academy
The 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 