The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

2 injured in crash on Bishop Ford Expressway

Three vehicles were traveling north on I-94 when they collided near the 147th Street ramp.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 injured in crash on Bishop Ford Expressway
A pedestrian was killed in a Southwest Side crash early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on the Bishop Ford expressway Friday afternoon.

Three vehicles were traveling north on I-94 when they collided near the 147th Street ramp about 12:30 p.m., the Illinois State Police said, citing preliminary information.

Two people were transported to a hospital, state police said. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

All northbound lanes and southbound lane one were closed as of 2:30 p.m.

Next Up In News
Pritzker signs bill expanding abortion access in Illinois to help ‘overwhelmed clinics,’ and protecting patients and providers
Robbie Bachman, Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder, dies at 69
Robbie Knievel, stunt motorcyclist son of daredevil Evel Knievel, dies at 60
RUSH unveils $450 million cancer and neuroscience facility
12 more babies have died in dangerous inclined sleepers since 2019 recalls
Illinois Medicaid contractor Centene Corp. under federal scrutiny over foster kids’ medical care
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care.
Abortion
Pritzker signs bill expanding abortion access in Illinois to help ‘overwhelmed clinics,’ and protecting patients and providers
“We have an obligation to support and protect reproductive freedom for our residents, and those who seek safe haven, and we must protect our doctors and nurses, too.,” the governor said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Drummer Robbie Bachman from Canadian group Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) performs live on stage at the New Fillmore East in New York in December 1974. Bachman died Thursday at the age of 69.
Music
Robbie Bachman, Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder, dies at 69
“Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer!,” his brother and band co-founder Randy wrote on Twitter, announcing the news of Robbie’s passing in the wake of Beck’s death earlier this week.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 
Assault-style rifles now banned for sale in Illinois are displayed at a sporting goods store on Sunday in Tinley Park.
Afternoon Edition
Why the assault weapons ban might not hold up in court, the Gaming Board’s about-face and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Andy Warhol (Rob Lindley, left) and Farhad, a young revolutionary (Hamid Dehghani) are featured in “Andy Warhol in Iran” at Northlight Theatre.&nbsp;
Theater
‘Andy Warhol in Iran’ — a fictional meeting brings together an artist and a revolutionary in a very real world
Artistic director BJ Jones helms the award-winning drama, based on Warhol’s 1976 visit to the country.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts talking to fans in 2018.
Cubs
So you want to own a professional sports franchise. You sure about that?
As Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts and others know, ridicule of owners is the city’s top sport.
By Rick Morrissey
 