2 injured in crash on Bishop Ford Expressway

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on the Bishop Ford expressway Friday afternoon.

Three vehicles were traveling north on I-94 when they collided near the 147th Street ramp about 12:30 p.m., the Illinois State Police said, citing preliminary information.

Two people were transported to a hospital, state police said. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

All northbound lanes and southbound lane one were closed as of 2:30 p.m.

