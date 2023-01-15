Pedestrian killed in Bishop Ford crash

A person was killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway on Sunday morning.

About 5 a.m., troopers responded to a call of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on I-94 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead, state police said.

A second crash happened while a trooper was attempting to control traffic, state police said. A vehicle crashed into the back of the squad car, but the trooper was not injured.

All lanes reopened about 10:20 a.m. after they were shut down for the investigation.

