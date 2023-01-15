The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 15, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Elderly couple seriously injured in Little Italy house fire

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a two-story building in the 800 block of South Bishop Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A fire broke out in a home January 15, 2023 in the Little Italy neighborhood.

A fire broke out in a home early Sunday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Sun-Times

Two people were seriously injured after a fire broke out in their home early Sunday in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire about 1:15 a.m. at a two-story building in the 800 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said.

When they arrived, firefighters were told there was a person trapped in the basement, who was removed shortly afterward, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 77-year-old man was transported in “grave” condition to Stroger Hospital, fire officials said. A woman, 71, suffered smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Stevenson’s Chrisitian Uremovic (11) finds some space in the lane to drive toward the basket.
High School Basketball
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters on Thursday over a controversy where a campaign staffer allegedly emailed Chicago Public School teachers to enlist help from students for her mayoral campaign.
Letters to the Editor
Learn from Mayor Lightfoot’s mistake and get kids involved in election — the right way
Let’s provide opportunities for young people to participate in campaigns, elections and organizing of civic activities, of their own choosing.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_110806839.jpg
Commentary
On MLK Day, don’t shortchange the message
With civil rights and its history in peril, the upcoming biography, “King: A Life,” is a groundbreaking book by Chicagoan Jonathan Eig.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, No. 77 shown in last year’s spring game, died in a car wreck early Sunday. Georgia recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy also died in the accident.
College Sports
Georgia football player, team staffer killed in car wreck after title celebration
Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died early Sunday.
By Paul Newberry | AP
 
Two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash Dec. 25, 2022 on Interstate 94.
News
Pedestrian killed in Bishop Ford crash
About 5 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a call of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on I-94 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 