Man dies after running stop sign and crashing into semi on Southeast Side

A man died after he ran a stop sign and crashed into a semi on the Southeast Side early Thursday morning, police said.

The accident happened near South Avenue D and East 109th Street just before 1:20 a.m., according to Chicago police. The man, 37, was pinned underneath the truck and his car caught fire.

The man suffered blunt force trauma and burns, police said.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.

