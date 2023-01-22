2 killed, 5 in critical condition after Dan Ryan crash

Two people were killed and five others critically hurt in a multi-car crash early Sunday on the Dan Ryan expressway on the South Side.

The accident occurred about 1:55 a.m. on the expressway’s northbound lanes near East 51st Street, the Illinois State Police said.

Two people were transported to Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Chicago fire officials said. Their ages were not known.

Five other people, whose ages were not known, were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in critical condition, according to fire officials. Three of them were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, and two were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Northbound lanes remained closed near the scene, police said.

No other information was available.

