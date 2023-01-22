1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle strikes Chicago fire truck on Stevenson Expressway
The fire truck was responding to a crash about 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Pulaski Road when it was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said.
A motorist was killed and three passengers hurt when their vehicle struck a Chicago fire truck early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway.
The fire crew was responding to a crash about 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Pulaski Road when it was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said.
The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and died from her injuries, Chicago fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Three passengers, two men and a woman, were taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
The Latest
Kane’s subtle plays and sacrificing for the Hawks have impressed Richardson.
The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street to buy shoes, police say. The seller opened fire and fled with their money.
Police say Michael Negron, 19, had been communicating with a 12-year-old girl from Middleton, Ohio. He was found with the girl, her sister and a 15-year-old in Lake County.
Authorities offered no details about a possible motive.
The zoo is giving donors pledging $15 the chance to name a cockroach after an ex. Names will be posted on a naming board outside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.