2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt when squad car strikes truck on West Side
The squad car was going west near the 2800 block of West Harrison Street when it hit the truck going east on Harrison Street, police said.
Two Chicago police officers were among four people hurt Tuesday night after their squad car struck a box truck on the West Side.
About 7:25 p.m., the squad car was going west near the 2800 block of West Harrison Street when it hit the truck going east on Harrison Street, police said.
Two officers were taken to a hospital, where both were in good condition, officials said. The 34-year-old driver and 48-year-old passenger of the truck were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No further information was immediately available.
