Thursday, January 26, 2023
Man killed after crashing vehicle in Gage Park

The man, 34, was driving west at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole and tree about 12:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 59th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday in Gage Park in the Southwest Side.

Justin Russell, 34, was driving west at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole and tree about 12:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 59th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No other injuries were reported.

