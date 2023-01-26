Man killed after crashing vehicle in Gage Park
A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday in Gage Park in the Southwest Side.
Justin Russell, 34, was driving west at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole and tree about 12:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 59th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
No other injuries were reported.
