Monday, January 30, 2023
Nykia Wright departs as Sun-Times CEO

She joined the paper in 2017, leading it though new digital efforts and its conversion to nonprofit status as part of Chicago Public Media.

By  David Roeder
   
Nykia Wright.

Nykia Wright joined the Chicago Sun-Times in 2017.

Provided

Nykia Wright, who has had leading executive roles at the Chicago Sun-Times since 2017, managing ownership changes and a shift toward digital operations, is leaving the newspaper.

Chicago Public Media, which owns the Sun-Times, announced her departure Monday. Wright issued a message to staff members saying she will announce future plans soon.

“I couldn’t exit without thanking you for trusting me to lead this storied institution for the past 5 years,” she wrote in her email. “For me and from the start, my success would only be defined as leaving the organization in better shape than I found it. You gave me the space and support to succeed in doing that and I thank you.

“Please continue to lean in and strengthen the model for local news. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve the city alongside you. I firmly believe that if any organization has a shot at transforming local news, it is this combined entity.”

Wright joined the Sun-Times in 2017 as chief operating officer and became the CEO a year later. She applied her experience in business restructuring as the Sun-Times navigated ownership changes. To secure a stronger future despite the challenges facing traditional media, the Sun-Times joined Chicago Public Media, which operates public radio station WBEZ, early in 2022.

With the change, Wright reported to Matt Moog, CEO of Chicago Public Media and chair of the board that oversees the Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times, now a nonprofit enjoying support from major foundations, increased its editorial staff during her tenure and dropped its paywall, launching an effort for community funding.

“I’m very grateful for Nykia’s leadership, especially as we brought together two outstanding and beloved news organizations, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ Chicago, under the Chicago Public Media umbrella,” Moog said. “I wish her all the very best in her next chapter.”

Last year, the Sun-Times hired Jennifer Kho as executive editor, the first woman and first person of color to lead its newsroom.

“Jennifer Kho has the right vision for the newsroom and the future of local news,” Wright said. “Chicago is in very capable hands because of her leadership. I will miss leading this storied institution, but all good things eventually must come to an end.”

