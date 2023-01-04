The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Southwest Airlines sued for not providing immediate refunds after holiday debacle

A suit filed in New Orleans federal court alleges the carrier committed breach of contract by offering credit for use on future flights instead of refunds to passengers stranded by technical and staffing issues.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Southwest Airlines sued for not providing immediate refunds after holiday debacle
merlin_110541523.jpg

A Southwest Airlines employee tries to help travelers find their baggage at Midway Airport on Dec. 26. A major winter storm left crew members, aircraft and passengers grounded for days.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Louisiana man has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, accusing the carrier of committing breach of contract when it offered him and other passengers credit instead of refunds for flights that were canceled during a winter storm over the holidays.

The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed in New Orleans federal court on Dec. 30 by Eric Capdeville, is seeking damages for passengers on flights canceled since Dec. 24 “and who were not provided a refund and reimbursed for incurred expenses as a result of the cancellation.”

Capdeville alleges in the suit that he had tickets to fly to Portland, Oregon, from New Orleans with his daughter on Dec. 27, but when his flight was among thousands canceled the carrier offered him credit. Southwest also couldn’t accommodate him on another flight, the suit states.

“Southwest’s Contract of Carriage mandates refunds in this situation as well as full compensation for incurred costs and resultant cancellations for the failure of the carriage contract,” the suit states. “Due to Defendant’s cancellation of their flights, Plaintiff, and all putative class members cannot use their airline tickets through no fault of their own and they are not getting the benefit of their bargain with Defendant.”

The suit also claims the Dallas-based airline has further breached its contract by failing to provide refunds within seven days for canceled tickets purchased with credit cards.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Midway Airport.

Analysts say Southwest’s antiquated computer system, lack of ticket sharing with other major carriers and point-to-point flight systems led to a massive operational failure. More than 15,000 flights were cancelled between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30. The company has issued repeated apologies to customers and employees. The U.S. Transportation Department is investigating.

Getty Images

Southwest said in a statement that there are efforts underway “to do right by our customers, including processing refunds from cancelled flights, and reimbursing customers for expenses incurred as a result of the irregular operations.” The airline launched a website to help those affected request refunds and reimbursements.

The meltdown at Southwest, which led to more than 15,000 flight cancellations between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30, began with a winter storm that swept across the country. While other airlines recovered after a couple of days, Southwest continued to struggle with crews and airplanes that were stranded far from where they were supposed to be.

The situation prompted the U.S. Transportation Department to launch an investigation into what happened at the airline.

Analysts said one cause of the debacle was that Southwest employs a “point-to-point” flight operating system where many big carriers run on a “hub-and-spoke” basis, which feeds shorter flights back and forth into larger airports. The point-to-point system has planes going from destination to destination in the same direction.

Another reason was workers burned out by mandatory overtime, as well as many who called in sick due to a combination of flu, COVID-19 and RSV infections.

Since then, the carrier has repeatedly apologized to passengers and promised to fix its issues. On Tuesday, Southwest told affected travelers it would give them 25,000 frequent-flyer points, which it says are worth more than $300 in flights.

Southwest included the offer in a letter — another apology for the meltdown — from CEO Bob Jordan.

Related
Related

“I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience,” Jordan wrote. He added the airline is acting “with great urgency” to process refunds, return lost bags and handle requests for reimbursement of costs incurred by stranded travelers.

Southwest has not disclosed how many passengers were booked on affected flights, but it is likely that far more than 1 million have had a flight canceled.

Contributing: AP

Next Up In News
Vice president touts bridge funding in Chicago: ‘We will finally fix this problem’
Lightfoot airs attack ad questioning Garcia’s ties to indicted powerhouses Madigan and Bankman-Fried
Driver sentenced for crash that killed pregnant Beecher woman, 3 sons in 2017
Faith leaders urge passage of Illinois assault weapons ban ahead of vote
World Business Chicago in new campaign for regional growth
Portillo’s drive-thrus to go cashless
The Latest
A photo of Bills safety Damar Hamlin playing against the Bears in the 2021 preseason.
Bears
Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest rattles Bears as practice week begins
“I was kind of uneasy,” running back David Montgomery said of returning to work. It wasn’t a normal Wednesday for the Bears.
By Jason Lieser
 
The_Icicle_Picnic.jpg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 5-11: The Mix
The Young Playwrights Festival, a Billy Wilder film series and the return of the Chicago Boat Show are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Biden administration’s infrastructure investments on a visit Wednesday to Crowley’s Boat Yard, across from the 95th Street Bridge on the Southeast Side.
News
Vice president touts bridge funding in Chicago: ‘We will finally fix this problem’
Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Chicago is part of the Biden administration’s united effort to highlight how the bipartisan infrastructure law is driving the economy.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during the launch of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership at the Chicago History Museum in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The partnership, which involves Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties, and the City of Chicago, will share resources and collaborate to improve economic growth and equity, according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.
Elections
Lightfoot airs attack ad questioning Garcia’s ties to indicted powerhouses Madigan and Bankman-Fried
Mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s campaign said it is “no surprise” that Mayor Lori Lightfoot is “resorting to more lies and desperate attacks” to avoid answering questions about her own ties.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_108511064.jpg
Bears
Justin Fields takes a small step, needs a giant leap
Fields’ uneven season was good enough to establish him as the Bears’ “franchise” quarterback. But, like general manager Ryan Poles and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, he still has a lot to prove after an undermanned Bears offense fizzled in 2022.
By Mark Potash
 