The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
News Abortion Chicago

Walgreens, CVS to seek certification for dispensing abortion pills

Once certified, the two largest national pharmacy chains will be able to prescribe mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
SHARE Walgreens, CVS to seek certification for dispensing abortion pills
CVS and Walgreens signs on adjacent corners at a Calumet City intersection.

Both Walgreens and CVS have said they will fill prescriptions for mifepristone, a drug that induces abortion, allowed under a recent FDA rule change.

Associated Press

Following an FDA rule change expanding the availability of abortion pills earlier this week, both Walgreens and CVS say they will seek certification to distribute one of the medications.

Once certified, both drugstore chains will be able to fill prescriptions for mifepristone, which stops an embryo from growing and can be used to terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks along.

A spokesperson for Deerfield-based Walgreens said the company is “working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have extra FDA requirements” as it prepares to fill prescriptions for the drug.

Also known under the brand name Mifeprex, mifepristone interrupts the production of progesterone and breaks down the uterine lining.

Up to 48 hours after taking mifepristone, another drug, misopristol, known by the brand name Cytotec, is used to flush the embryo out of the uterus.

Mifeprex was approved by the FDA in 2000, with a generic version approved in 2019.

Until Tuesday’s ruling, CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacies were not allowed to stock mifepristone, though pharmacists were able to prescribe misoprostol on its own.

Walgreens operates about 9,000 pharmacies nationwide, including almost 600 in Illinois. CVS has nearaly 10,000 pharmacies nationwide, with 340 in Illinois.

Under the new program, people seeking medication abortions don’t have to go to pharmacies in person. They can get a prescription through a Telehealth appointment and receive pills in the mail where permitted by law.

Once certified, pharmacies must make sure each health care provider is also certified before filling or shipping a mifepristone prescription.

“Although the FDA’s announcement today will not solve access issues for every person seeking abortion care, it will allow more patients who need mifepristone for medication abortion additional options to secure this vital drug,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said in a statement.

FDA rulings limited the distribution of mifepristone to in-person pickup at select locations until the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2021, the FDA announced plans to permanently allow mifepristone pills to be ordered online and mailed directly to customers.

Medication abortions have a 99.6% success rate, according to the Food and Drug Administration. They account for nearly half of U.S. abortions today, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group supporting abortion rights.

Contributing: Associated Press.

Next Up In News
Tallying football’s human cost
Civil rights organization blasts Chicago mayor, top cop for not firing officer for his links to the far-right Proud Boys
4 women hospitalized after rollover crash near the Loop
6 months after Highland Park massacre, wounded 8-year-old Cooper Roberts continues recovery
After two weeks with limited heat, some Logan Square tenants refuse to pay full rent
Beating of restaurant owner lands man six-year prison sentence
The Latest
A sign with Damar Hamlin’s uniform number is displayed outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center,
NFL
Doctors say Damar Hamlin is communicating, showing improvement
Hamlin remains critically ill and in the hospital’s intensive care unit, but he began to wake up Wednesday night, and it appears his neurological function is intact, meaning he can follow commands and move.
By John Wawrow | Associated Press and Carolyn Thompson | Associated Press
 
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. talks to reporters as he walks to the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ORG XMIT: DCJL123
Letters to the Editor
What a mess in the House of Representatives
The Republicans’ antics over the selection of a new House speaker should come as no surprise. This is the same body that had no respect for the transition of power or for a duly elected president. They called Jan. 6 “a mere protest” despite the fact that people died.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_103069738.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Major revelations in new CPS watchdog report, CPD under fire for keeping cop with far-right ties and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger and the players on the bench react to a play on the floor as the Tigers close out a victory over Lockport.
High School Basketball
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting this weekend’s best games
The first full weekend of action in the new year promises to be a whopper.
By Michael O’Brien
 
fields__100_.jpg
Bears
Moving on from QB Justin Fields would be epic mistake by Bears
The Bears are best served leaving that problem solved and continuing to work through what looks like an endless to-do list with the rest of the roster.
By Jason Lieser
 