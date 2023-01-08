Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Lincoln Park

A body was recovered from Lake Michigan near Lincoln Park on the North Side on Sunday.
The remains were discovered about 12:15 p.m. in the first block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive and pulled from the water, according to Chicago police.
An autopsy to determine the person’s cause of death was pending. Further information was not immediately released.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
